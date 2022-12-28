Rupee continues to fall against US dollar for the 7th straight day

The rupee continues to fall against the US dollar for the 7th straight day!

As reported the local currency fell nearly 0.1% in the inter-bank market on Wednesday against the greenback.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at 226.37 after a fall of Re0.22 against the US dollar.

The local currency has depreciated over 22.1% against the US dollar during the ongoing calendar year.

On Tuesday, the Pakistani rupee depreciated against the US dollar, to settle at 226.15 after a decline of Re0.33 or 0.15%.