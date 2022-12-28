Latest News

Rupee continues to fall against US dollar for the 7th straight day

The rupee closed at 226.37 after a fall of Re0.22

December 28, 2022
The rupee continues to fall against the US dollar for the 7th straight day!

As reported the local currency fell nearly 0.1% in the inter-bank market on Wednesday against the greenback.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at 226.37 after a fall of Re0.22 against the US dollar.

The local currency has depreciated over 22.1% against the US dollar during the ongoing calendar year.

 

On Tuesday, the Pakistani rupee depreciated against the US dollar, to settle at 226.15 after a decline of Re0.33 or 0.15%.

 

 

December 28, 2022
NewsDesk

