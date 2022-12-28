Latest News
Rupee continues to fall against US dollar for the 7th straight day
The rupee closed at 226.37 after a fall of Re0.22
The rupee continues to fall against the US dollar for the 7th straight day!
As reported the local currency fell nearly 0.1% in the inter-bank market on Wednesday against the greenback.
According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at 226.37 after a fall of Re0.22 against the US dollar.
The local currency has depreciated over 22.1% against the US dollar during the ongoing calendar year.
Interbank closing #ExchangeRate for todayhttps://t.co/tfHr8O21EF pic.twitter.com/NfQ0YYvu7W
— SBP (@StateBank_Pak) December 28, 2022
On Tuesday, the Pakistani rupee depreciated against the US dollar, to settle at 226.15 after a decline of Re0.33 or 0.15%.