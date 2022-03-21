Oyeyeah
Rupee hits a new historic low of 181.35 against US Dollar

On Monday local currency continues to decline against the US dollar in the inter-bank market during intra-day trade despite a decrease in the current account deficit.

Published Earlier:

Earlier on Friday, the rupee closed at Rs180.57 according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The local currency has devalued by over 12.2% during the current fiscal year.

A widening current account and high import bills have weakened the local currency in recent months.

