Rupee hits a new historic low of 181.35 against US Dollar!

On Monday local currency continues to decline against the US dollar in the inter-bank market during intra-day trade despite a decrease in the current account deficit.

Earlier on Friday, the rupee closed at Rs180.57 according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The local currency has devalued by over 12.2% during the current fiscal year.

A widening current account and high import bills have weakened the local currency in recent months.