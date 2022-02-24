Russia launches full-scale invasion of Ukraine

After months of tensions Russia on Thursday has launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine!

According to the Russian military, it has knocked out Ukraine’s air defense assets and air bases.

While no official confirmation from Kyiv has arrived yet.

Ukraine earlier said that at least eight people have been killed and nine others wounded by Russian shelling.

Explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, and several Ukrainian cities.s Moscow launched its anticipated attack on Ukraine.



Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military operation in Ukraine.

“I have made the decision of a military operation,” Putin said in a surprise televised announcement.

Vladimir Putin addressed the Ukrainian military, calling on soldiers to “lay down your arms”, before issuing an assurance that they could “leave the battlefield without hindrance”.

Explosions were heard across Ukrian and the Russian foreign minister warned of a “full-scale invasion” was underway.

“Military infrastructure at Ukrainian army air bases has been rendered out of action,” the defence ministry said in a statement carried by news agencies.

The statement added that Kyiv’s air defence systems were “eliminated”.

On the other hand, the Ukrainian military claimed to have downed five Russian planes and a helicopter in the east of the country near a rebel-held enclave.

“According to the Joint Forces Command, today, February 24, in the area of the Joint Forces operation, five planes and a helicopter of the aggressors were shot down,” the army general staff said.

The Ukrainian president has declared martial law and urged citizens “not to panic”.