Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Russian forces have seized Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, it emerges on Friday.

Russian forces seized control of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant after a battle with Ukrainian troops.

A fire broke out at the complex when it came under attack early on Friday morning.

The Ukrainian nuclear regulator said that the fire had been extinguished and no radiation leak had been detected, with site staff still able to work at the Zaporizhzhia site.

“The Zaporizhzhia NPP site has been seized by the military forces of the Russian Federation,” the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine said, in a statement.

“The fire was extinguished by the Ukrainian State Emergency Service units. Information on the dead and injured is absent.”

Battles ongoing around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, video reportedly on firefights around the facility pic.twitter.com/M5y2yfREp4 — ELINT News (@ELINTNews) March 4, 2022