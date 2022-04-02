Russian invasion of Ukraine must be stopped immediately: COAS Bajwa

The Russian invasion of Ukraine must be stopped immediately, said COAS Bajwa.

While addressing the Islamabad Security Dialogue on Saturday, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Bajwa expressed deep concern over the conflict in Ukraine, calling it “unfortunate”.

“Despite legitimate security concerns of Russia, its aggression against a smaller country cannot be condoned,” the COAS said.

“Pakistan has consistently called for an immediate ceasefire and cessation of hostilities. We support immediate dialogue between all sides to find a lasting solution to the conflict,” he added.

COAS further added that the Russian invasion of Ukraine was very unfortunate as thousands of people had been killed, millions made refugees, and “half of Ukraine destroyed”.

“The continuation or expansion of the conflict would not serve the interests of any side, least of all the developing countries which would continue to face socio-economic costs of the conflict, the army chief said, adding, could “easily get out of hand”.

Pakistan had enjoyed excellent defence and economic relationships with Ukraine since its independence, but relations with Russia were “cold” for a long time because of numerous reasons. However, some positive developments in this regard have taken place recently, COAS added.

COAS said this raises serious questions about India’s ability to manage and operate high-end weapon systems, as he talked about the recent landing of an Indian supersonic cruise missile inside Pakistan territory.

He added that the neighbouring country’s indifferent attitude in not informing Pakistan immediately about the inadvertent launch was equally concerning.

“We expect India to provide evidence to ensure Pakistan and the world community that their weapons are safe and secured,” he said.