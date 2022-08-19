Oyeyeah
Saeed Ghani, Shehla Raza resign as Sindh Ministers

Saeed Ghani resigned from the ministry to campaign for local government elections.

Saeed Ghani and Shehla Raza have resigned as Sindh Ministers on Friday

Both the PPP leaders have sent their resignation letters to Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah.

The resignations have been reported to have been submitted in wake of the upcoming LB elections in the province.

As per details, Saeed Ghani resigned from the ministry to campaign for local government elections.

He has also served as Sindh Education Minister and Provincial Local Government Minister.

“I have sent the resignation from the provincial cabinet to the Chief Minister of Sindh to participate in the election campaign, which has not been accepted yet. As the president of PPP Karachi, I wish to participate in the election campaign with the workers. The decision to accept the resignation has to be taken by the party leadership and the Chief Minister,” Saeed Ghani tweeted.

 

As reported, an hour after Saeed Ghani’s announcement of resignation, PPP leader and Provincial Minister for Women’s Development Shehla Raza has also resigned from her ministry.

The second phase of the Local Bodies elections in 16 districts of Karachi and Hyderabad, initially scheduled for July, will now be held on August 28 due to the heavy monsoon season.

 

