Sami Ibrahim assaulted by unknown individuals outside Bol News office in Islamabad

Journalist Sami Ibrahim was assaulted by unknown individuals outside the Bol News office in Islamabad on Saturday night.



As reported, a transgender was standing outside of his office and asked for money from Sami Ibrahim. Suddenly, the transgender grabbed his hand and abused him. Two other individuals were accompanying a transgender who tried to physically assault the anchorperson.



As soon as office staff Sami Ibrahim intervened and the attackers managed to escape.



As per police, Sami Ibrahim has not received any injury and no firing took place.



The Police are further investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, the CCTV footage of the incident is now doing rounds on social media.



سمیع ابراہیم صاحب سے متعلق سی سی ٹی وی فوٹیج سامنے آ گئی ہے۔ اُمید ہے کہ پولیس تحقیقات کر کے حقائق سامنے لائے گی۔ https://t.co/C2ClBaKwjs pic.twitter.com/B5bdZfqKXA — Asma Shirazi (@asmashirazi) July 9, 2022

While condemnation and reactions to last night’s attack on Sami Ibrahim continue to pour in on social media.

Chairman PTI @ImranKhanPTI strongly condemns the attack on senior journalist Sami Ibrahim today in a similar fashion to the earlier attack on Ayaz Amir. #PakistanUnderFascism pic.twitter.com/sGhlQ4qM4k — Tehreek-e-Insaf (@InsafPK) July 10, 2022

ATTACK ON SAMI IBRAHIM: It is becoming a pattern and those doing it are not stopping. They dont realise they can do it now but will regret tomorrow or next day. As Zardari said "You will retire and Look at those who did this few years ago and have now vanished." Stay strong Sami. — SHAHEEN SEHBAI (@SSEHBAI1) July 9, 2022