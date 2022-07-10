Oyeyeah
Latest News

Sami Ibrahim assaulted by unknown individuals outside Bol News office in Islamabad

As per police, Sami Ibrahim has not received any Injury and no firing took place.

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui6 views
posted on
Views

Journalist Sami Ibrahim was assaulted by unknown individuals outside the Bol News office in Islamabad on Saturday night.

As reported, a transgender was standing outside of his office and asked for money from Sami Ibrahim. Suddenly, the transgender grabbed his hand and abused him. Two other individuals were accompanying a transgender who tried to physically assault the anchorperson.

As soon as office staff Sami Ibrahim intervened and the attackers managed to escape.

As per police, Sami Ibrahim has not received any injury and no firing took place.

The Police are further investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, the CCTV footage of the incident is now doing rounds on social media.

Published Earlier:

While condemnation and reactions to last night’s attack on Sami Ibrahim continue to pour in on social media.

 

 

 

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You