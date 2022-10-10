Samsung regional headquarters in Kyiv hit by a Russian missile

Samsung Electronics regional headquarters in Kyiv was hit by a Russian missile on Monday.



As reported, a missile landed right next to a large civilian building in Kyiv, Ukraine, where one of Samsung’s biggest R&D offices in Europe is located as well as its regional headquarters.

The total extent of the damage is unclear however, reports of several civilian injuries are emerging.

A missile just landed next to a large civil building. A Ukrainian friend on the ground with me says it’s the headquarters of Samsung in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/DIzsmN7y8n — Jimmy Rushton (@JimmySecUK) October 10, 2022

This building is #samsung R&D office in Ukraine and today it was damaged by #ruSSia terrorists pic.twitter.com/ejx8TPmQGZ — Andrii Mytroshyn (@AndriyMytroshyn) October 10, 2022

The fresh Russian strikes appear to target power infrastructure in Ukraine.

Big cities like Kyiv and Dnipro Lviv have been hit with civilian casualties.

This is one of the biggest shellings since the war started.



One strike in Kyiv hit an office block near an electrical-power station. A column of smoke rose over a power plant on the eastern side of the Ukrainian capital.

Blasts were also heard in Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Sumy, and in the western cities of Ivano-Frankivsk and Lviv, which had remained relatively insulated from the war raging in the east.

According to Igor Terekhov, mayor of Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine, strikes had knocked out electricity and water supplies in parts of the city.

Traffic on the Kharkiv metro was also suspended. Andriy Sadovyi, mayor of Lviv in western Ukraine, said, adding that part of the city was without electricity, with power generators operating to restore water supplies.