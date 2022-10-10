Oyeyeah
Latest News

Samsung regional headquarters in Kyiv hit by a Russian missile

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui
posted on
View

Samsung Electronics regional headquarters in Kyiv was hit by a Russian missile on Monday.

As reported, a missile landed right next to a large civilian building in Kyiv, Ukraine, where one of Samsung’s biggest R&D offices in Europe is located as well as its regional headquarters.

The total extent of the damage is unclear however, reports of several civilian injuries are emerging.

Published Earlier:

 

The fresh Russian strikes appear to target power infrastructure in Ukraine.

Big cities like Kyiv and Dnipro Lviv have been hit with civilian casualties.

This is one of the biggest shellings since the war started.

One strike in Kyiv hit an office block near an electrical-power station. A column of smoke rose over a power plant on the eastern side of the Ukrainian capital.

Blasts were also heard in Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Sumy, and in the western cities of Ivano-Frankivsk and Lviv, which had remained relatively insulated from the war raging in the east.

According to Igor Terekhov, mayor of Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine, strikes had knocked out electricity and water supplies in parts of the city.

Traffic on the Kharkiv metro was also suspended. Andriy Sadovyi, mayor of Lviv in western Ukraine, said, adding that part of the city was without electricity, with power generators operating to restore water supplies.

 

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You