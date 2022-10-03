Sara Murder Case: Shahnawaz Amir’s physical remand extended for 3 days

A local court in Islamabad on Monday extended the physical remand of Shahnawaz Amir for another three days.



Shahnawaz — the main suspect in the Sara Inam murder case — was arrested on Sep 23, for the alleged murder of his Canadian national wife.

On Monday, the additional Sessions Judge Sheikh Sohail heard the case and extended Sameena’s pre-arrest interim bail until Oct 7.

The Islamabad police presented the main suspect in court,

Police have sought a three-day extension in Shahnawaz’s physical remand.

The investigation officer informed the court that Sara’s passport had still not been recovered.

The investigation officer termed it to be a “crucial” part of the investigation.

He added that Sarah’s passport would provide a clear picture of her travel history.

The hearing for the case has been adjourned till Friday at the request of the father of slain Sarah Inam.