Saturday holiday restored by federal cabinet

Petrol entitlement of government functionaries including cabinet members to be cut by 40%.

As reported, the federal cabinet has restored the weekly holiday of Saturday in a bid to save energy and improve load shedding management.

The decision was made at a meeting held in Islamabad on Tuesday under the chair of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The cabinet meeting also discussed how the government can deal with the energy crisis at hand due to which the public has had to suffer hours-long load-shedding.

Furthermore, the petrol entitlement of government functionaries including cabinet members to be cut by 40%.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb made the announcement of the decisions taken after a crucial federal cabinet meeting.

 

