Saturday holiday restored by federal cabinet!

As reported, the federal cabinet has restored the weekly holiday of Saturday in a bid to save energy and improve load shedding management.

The decision was made at a meeting held in Islamabad on Tuesday under the chair of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The cabinet meeting also discussed how the government can deal with the energy crisis at hand due to which the public has had to suffer hours-long load-shedding.

Furthermore, the petrol entitlement of government functionaries including cabinet members to be cut by 40%.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb made the announcement of the decisions taken after a crucial federal cabinet meeting.

Energy Conservation plan is being presented by the Ministry of Power at the National Level during this challenging time, when there is shortage of electricity and the price of oil and gas in the international market is sky high #GovtAtWork#WeCanWeWill pic.twitter.com/zkNq2lWtv9 — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) June 7, 2022

PM charing Cabinet meeting. Briefing on energy and ways & means to reduce load shedding. There is a shortage of installed capacity to cater to the high demand. There were also supply chain gaps because PTI didn’t make enough fuel contracts. We are addressing these issues urgently pic.twitter.com/9oD0xswION — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) June 7, 2022