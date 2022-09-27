Saudi Arabia appoints first female Chief of the Human Rights Commission

Saudi Arabia has appointed its first female Chief of the Human Rights Commission, it emerges on Tuesday.

As reported, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud issued a Royal Order to appoint Hala Al-Tuwaijri Chief of the Human Rights Commission.

The chief of the KSA’s human rights watchdog holds the position of a minister.

She will replace Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad. Who has been appointed as an advisor to the Royal Court and also with the rank of minister.

Before holding this rank, Hala Al-Tuwaijri was the secretary-general of the Family Affairs Council since June 2017.

While the commission is regarded as an independent organization, implying it is free from governmental influence, its head is chosen by the Monarch and all members are appointed by the President of the Council of Ministers of Saudi Arabia, which is eventually decided by the Royal Order.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia denies all allegations of human rights violations and says it respects the rights.