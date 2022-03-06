Saudi Arabia lifts almost all coronavirus-related restrictions

Saudi Arabia has lifted almost all coronavirus-related restrictions.

As being reported, the new decisions announced by an official source at the ministry of interior will come into effect starting from Saturday, March. 5, 2022.

KSA has also suspended social distancing measures at all closed and open places, activities, and events.

The authorities have also ended social distancing in the Two Holy Mosques and all mosques in the Kingdom but worshipers still have to wear masks.

It is not mandatory to wear masks at open places, but required to wear masks indoors.

Meanwhile, the travelers arriving at the kingdom will no longer require to undergo mandatory COVID-19 quarantine. Passengers will also no longer need to provide a PCR test upon their arrival.

However, all the arrivals to the Kingdom on visit visas of all kinds are required to get the insurance that covers the costs of treatment from coronavirus infection.

Saudi Arabia has also lifted the suspension of direct flights and arrival to the Kingdom from the following countries: South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, Malawi, Mauritius, Zambia, Madagascar, Angola, Seychelles, United Republic of Comoros, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Afghanistan.