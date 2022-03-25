Saudi Aramco’s Jeddah oil facility hit by Houthi missile

Saudi Aramco’s Jeddah oil facility has been hit by a Houthi missile on Friday.

Reportedly, Saudi Arabia and state-run Saudi Aramco did not immediately acknowledge the blaze.

It appeared to be centered on the same fuel depot that the Houthis attacked in recent days.

Videos from the spot circulating on social media showed a raging fire and large smoke clouds near the Formula 1 track.

Later in the day, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea claimed responsibility for the attack.

He said that the group attacked Aramco’s facilities with missiles and the Ras Tanura and Rabigh refineries with drones.

Yahya Sarea added that the attack also targeted vital facilities in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

A number of video clips are circulating on social media showing the said facility in Jeddah on fire.

Iran-backed Houthi militants have targeted an Aramco oil facility in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.



This facility is just few kilometres away from the site of F1 race that is scheduled for 27th March. pic.twitter.com/bUnHPyU09H — OSINT Insider (@OSINT_Insider) March 25, 2022

#BREAKING Saudi Arabia |

Missile attack on ARAMCO facilities in Jeddah. pic.twitter.com/sMHeLJAZsN — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) March 25, 2022

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has suffered a series of attacks from missiles and drones allegedly fired by Yemeni Houthi missiles.