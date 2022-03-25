Oyeyeah
Saudi Aramco’s Jeddah oil facility hit by Houthi missile

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea claimed responsibility for the attack.

Saman Siddiqui
Saudi Aramco’s Jeddah oil facility has been hit by a Houthi missile on Friday.

Reportedly, Saudi Arabia and state-run Saudi Aramco did not immediately acknowledge the blaze. 

It appeared to be centered on the same fuel depot that the Houthis attacked in recent days.

Videos from the spot circulating on social media showed a raging fire and large smoke clouds near the Formula 1 track.

Later in the day, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea claimed responsibility for the attack.

He said that the group attacked Aramco’s facilities with missiles and the Ras Tanura and Rabigh refineries with drones.

Yahya Sarea added that the attack also targeted vital facilities in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

A number of video clips are circulating on social media showing the said facility in Jeddah on fire.

 

 

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has suffered a series of attacks from missiles and drones allegedly fired by Yemeni Houthi missiles.

