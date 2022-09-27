Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman appointed prime minister

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been appointed prime minister of the Kingdom on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia’s King and Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud issued a royal decree to name the new prime minister of the Kingdom.

The crown prince has earlier served as the deputy premier and minister of defense of the KSA.

Furthermore, the king has also restructured the Council of Ministers, which is headed by the crown prince in the royal decree.

The king has also issued a decree appointing the Deputy Minister of Defence Prince Khalid bin Salman as the defense minister of the Kingdom.