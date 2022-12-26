Latest News

Saudi embassy advises its citizens in Pakistan to remain “careful & limit movement” amid rising terror threat

Saman SiddiquiDecember 27, 2022
0 29 Less than a minute

Saudi embassy advises its citizens in Pakistan to remain “careful and limit their movement” amid rising terror threat!

A security alert has been issued by the Saudi Arabian embassy in Islamabad for the Kingdom’s citizens in Pakistan on Monday.

A similar alert was issued by the US embassy in Islamabad a day ago as well.

The alert issued by the KSA embassy advised incoming Saudi residents and those in the country to “be cautious” and not venture out except for any necessity.

“Security of Islamabad has been placed at the highest level,” the alert said, adding that Saudis should contact the embassy and consulate if the need arises.

Related Articles

 

Saman SiddiquiDecember 27, 2022
0 29 Less than a minute

Saman Siddiqui

Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.

Related Articles

The US embassy stops its staff from visiting Islamabad’s Marriott Hotel citing Red Alert

December 26, 2022

President Alvi denies speaking about Gen (retd) Bajwa’s assistance to Imran Khan

December 26, 2022

Azam Swati controversial tweets cases: IHC issues notice to state for Jan 2

December 26, 2022

Fake News Alert: UAE dismisses reports of a visa ban on residents of certain Pakistani cities

December 26, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

3 × four =

Back to top button