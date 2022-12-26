Saudi embassy advises its citizens in Pakistan to remain “careful & limit movement” amid rising terror threat

Saudi embassy advises its citizens in Pakistan to remain “careful and limit their movement” amid rising terror threat!

A security alert has been issued by the Saudi Arabian embassy in Islamabad for the Kingdom’s citizens in Pakistan on Monday.

A similar alert was issued by the US embassy in Islamabad a day ago as well.

The alert issued by the KSA embassy advised incoming Saudi residents and those in the country to “be cautious” and not venture out except for any necessity.

“Security of Islamabad has been placed at the highest level,” the alert said, adding that Saudis should contact the embassy and consulate if the need arises.