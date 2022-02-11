SBP Governor Reza Baqir’s monthly income revealed

SBP Governor Reza Baqir’s monthly income has been revealed!

Finance Ministry on Friday revealed State Bank of Pakistan (SPB) Governor Dr. Reza Baqir’s salary in response to a question.

According to the Finance Ministry, Reza Baqir draws a monthly salary of Rs 2.5 million per month.

The finance ministry disclosed the State Bank Governor’s salary to a question asked by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan-Ul-Haque Siddiqui.

Senator Muhammad Shafiq Tareen also inquired about the governor’s and all SBP employees’ salaries.

However, the document uploaded on the Senate’s website questions and answers section does not provide details about the governor’s income.

According to the document, Governor State Bank of Pakistan Dr. Baqir draws a Rs2.5 million monthly salary and is subject to a 10% annual increment.

The perks granted to the SBP governor include a “furnished and maintained State Bank House or house rent allowance with furnishing and maintenance by the bank (as approved by the SBP Board)”.

Furthermore, SBP governor is also entitled to “two fully maintained chauffeur driven cars with petrol ceiling of 600 litres that include a 1800cc local assembled car and a 1600cc local assembled car”.

Furthermore, he is facilitated with actual expenses of electricity, gas, water, and fuel for a standby generator.

As for his children’s education, the governor’s children 75% of the total tuition fees are to be paid by the central bank.