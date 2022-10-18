Oyeyeah
2012 Shahzeb Murder Case: SC acquits Shahrukh Jatoi, other convicts in high profile murder case

An ATC had awarded the death penalty to Jatoi and his accomplice Siraj Ali Talpur for Shahzeb’s murder in 2012

By Saman Siddiqui
Supreme Court acquitted Shahrukh Jatoi, a death row inmate, the main accused, and the other convicts in the high-profile Shahzeb Khan murder case, on Tuesday.

  • Shahrukh Jatoi and his accomplice Nawab Siraj Talpur were sentenced death penalty by an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) for Shahzeb’s murder in 2012 following a petty dispute.
  • While Siraj’s younger brother, Sajjad Ali Talpur, and domestic helper Ghulam Murtaza Lashari had been handed life sentences.

A three-judge bench, headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan, and comprising Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, heard the case.

At the outset of today’s hearing the accused’s lawyer, Latif Khosa told the three-member bench, that the parties in the case have already reached a settlement.

Khosa told the bench that his clients had no plans of spreading terror.

He added that the murder case was painted as a terrorist activity.

Subsequently, the court acquitted all four people.

While the detailed order is awaited.

