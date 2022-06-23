SC disposes of Dua Zahra case after father withdraws petition

SC disposes of the Dua Zahra case!

The development comes on Thursday as her father’s lawyer requested to take back the plea challenging the Sindh High Court’s verdict in the case of the teenager’s recovery.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court’s Karachi registry consisting of Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, heard the petition.

The bench in their remarks said that Dua was a human and that she should be treated like a human being and not herded like cattle.

The apex court remarked they could not do anything in the case now when Dua Zehra had married the boy of her choice.

The top court also made it clear to Dua Zehra’s father that his daughter’s case was by no means that of ‘kidnapping’ or ‘harassment’.

The SC judges also conveyed to Mehdi Zazmi that even if a girl, under 16 years of age, contracted marriage, her Nikah remained valid.

It remains valid even under the law passed by the Sindh Assembly, the bench remarked, adding what they could do when her girl had refused to go with him even after the meeting.

The top court also directed Kazmi to approach appropriate forums if he wanted the constitution of a medical board.

SC told the petitioner that the case did not fall under its purview.

Mehdi Kazmi’s counsel Jibran Nasir later talking to the media admitted that Dua’s nikah nama was not forged.

“At no forum has it been proved fake,” he said.

He went on to add that “he and his client could approach the relevant forums for the formation of a medical board.

“We will raise the age factor of the girl in the trial court afresh,” he said,

“We will request the secretary of health for the formation of a new board. And we are pretty much sure that its report will be in our favor,” Jibran Nasir said.