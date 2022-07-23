CMPunjabElection: SC hearing petition filed by PML-Q leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

In the latest development, the Supreme Court summoned Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari in connection with a petition filed by PML-Q leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

The hearing is being conducted at the SC’s Lahore registry.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justices Ijazul Ahsan and Munib Akhtar is hearing the petition.

Read more: After a new twist, Hamza Shahbaz retains the post of chief minister

The SC directed Mazari to submit the complete record of yesterday’s re-election to the court.

The bench also issued notices to Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, Attorney General for Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf, Advocate General of Punjab Shahzad Shaukat, and the Punjab chief secretary.

Chaudhry Pervez Elahi in his petition requested the court to hold the deputy speaker’s ruling leading to Hamza’s re-election as “bogus and false”.

“Hamza Shehbaz may kindly be declared disqualified as the Punjab chief minister/ member of the provincial assembly,” the petition read.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced to challenge Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari’s ruling over rejecting Pakistan Muslim League – Quaid (PML-Q) 10 votes in favor of Punjab Chief Minister candidate Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in light of party head Chaudhry Shujaat’s letter in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.