SC rejects govt request to stop Imran Khan’s long march

SC has rejected the government’s request to stop Imran Khan’s long march.

The development comes on Thursday, as the top court heard the request’s dismissal came during the hearing of a contempt petition filed by the federal government against Imran for allegedly flouting the SC’s May 25 order regarding the party’s “Azadi March”.

“Ours is not a political role,” CJP Bandial said

“You want to avoid a war in the streets, so do we,” the CJP said

CJP said while adjourning the court till Wednesday, October 26, 2022, that “If something comes up in the meanwhile, we will take needed measures”.

The Supreme Court rejected the federal government’s request to issue an interim order against PTI chief Imran Khan to bar him from PTI’s long-planned long march.

A five-judge Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial heard the petition.

The bench consisted of Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi as well.

The authorities described PTI’s long march would be creating a perceived law and order situation in the name of “jihad” against the state.

However, the court gave the government a “free hand” to control the law and order situation.

The government filed the petition by the Interior Ministry on October 13, praying to initiate contempt proceedings under Article 204 of the Constitution against Imran Khan for flouting and disregarding the orders of the apex court passed on May 25, 2022, on the petition filed by the Islamabad High Court Bar Association.

Today’s Hearing:

Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Ashtar Ausaf pleaded before the court with arguments that citizens’ rights had been affected by the PTI’s previous sit-in.

The party had submitted an affidavit stating that citizens would not be inconvenienced, he said.

“The court order allocated a specific place but the sit-in was brought to D-Chowk, which resulted in material losses. The court should punish those who violated its orders,” AGP urged.

“Imran had issued a call for workers to gather at D-Chowk despite assuring the court he would not do so during proceedings,” the AGP recalled, adding that the Srinagar Highway was opened for traffic on the court’s order. The PTI itself asked for Parade Ground but the workers gathered at D-Chowk instead.

AGP in his arguments went on to add that “[Party] workers came towards the Red Zone where there were clashes with law enforcement agencies. Protesters damaged public and private properties and during the proceedings that culminated in the SC’s May 25 order, the PTI’s lawyers were in contact with the party leadership”

AGP Ausaf also read out the SC’s May 25 order in the court. “The order prevented us from arresting [PTI’s] workers. It directed the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Intelligence Bureau (IB), Inspector General Islamabad, and the interior ministry to submit reports.

“When the reports were submitted, it was found that PTI had violated the assurances [it gave the court],” the AGP said.

He informed the court that he had not been provided copies of the reports, at which the bench assured him that he would be given the reports.

AGP Ausaf added that policemen from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu and Kashmir had also entered the capital during the march.

“It is the state’s responsibility to protect citizens’ fundamental rights.”

To which Chief Justice Bandial observed: “According to you, the court order had already been violated. You were the executive authority and following the court order. In the present situation, you have the liberty to take preventative measures.”

The CJP noted that according to the reports, around 300 people came towards Red Zone in the capital on May 25. But, he observed, it seemed that they were local residents. “Had they been protesters, they would have been more in number,” he added.

The CJP noted that 13 people had been injured in the “Azadi March” and public property had been damaged. “Imran Khan went back the next morning.

“We will analyze reports in this matter. You should prepare in accordance with the law,” he instructed the AGP while referring to the PTI’s upcoming march, the date for which has yet to be announced.

“You are telling us [the PTI] has planned a march and sit-in again. You can deal with the situation in accordance with the law,” he iterated. “As of now, there are only speeches. You should take steps wherever there are threats in cities.

“You should request [the court] to stop the crowd when people gather. There is no crowd right now,” the chief justice observed.

The court rejected the government’s request to issue an interim order for stopping the PTI’s intended long march and directed the AGP to come prepared at the next hearing.

The SC adjourned the hearing till October 26, while the CJP gave the government a “free hand” to control the law and order situation.

“We are not political actors and neither can we take political measures,” CJP told AGP.

He also said the government may approach the court if there was any “issue” before next week.