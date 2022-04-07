SC verdict on NA deputy speaker’s ruling case

SC reserved judgment on suo motu notice of April 3 ruling of National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri.

The ruling had led to the subsequent dissolution of the NA by the president on the PM’s advice.

CJP said that the deputy speaker’s ruling was wrong.

The verdict was to be announced at 7:30 PM Thursday.

The security has been beefed up at the SC premises with riot police deployed outside the apex court in anticipation of the most crucial case verdict.

Five member larger bench with unanimously declared the ruling of the National Assembly speaker “wrong”. CJP Umar Ata Bandial said we will announce the verdict today and now AGP and opposition lawyer will assist us.

SC summoned secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan, who arrived at the court with the watchdog’s legal team.

A five-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and included Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan head the case.

