Scenes of destruction in Kalam, Sawat; Raging floodwaters sweep away buildings

Scenes of destruction are emerging from Kalam, Sawat on social media as the raging floodwaters sweep away in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)!

At least 12 people were killed in flash floods while dozens of others were reportedly injured in the different parts of Swat on Friday.

The flash floods after the rains wreaked havoc in Swat, Shangla, Mingora, Kohistan, and other areas.

Videos circulating on social media show buildings, hotels, link roads, suspension bridges, houses, hospitals, schools, mini power stations, and water mills being completely swept away by the flood water while the residents scramble to find refuge.

Social media is flooded with scenes of destruction showing the scale of the calamity in the region amid deadly flooding.

The entire area up to Madin, Bahrain has been submerged in water, all communication bridges have been flooded and roads have also been severely damaged.

کے پی میں ریسکیو اہلکار جانیں بچانے کے لیے زبردست کام کررہے ہیں۔ ایسا کام پنجاب باالخصوص سندھ اور بلوچستان میں دکھائی نہیں دیتا۔

یہ ریسکیو اہلکار بھی آخرکار انسان ہیں اسلیے پروپیگنڈہ کرنے کے بجائے ان کی حوصلہ افزائی کریں۔ pic.twitter.com/fzOuZpPYml — Ali Raza (@AliRazaTweets) August 26, 2022

On Friday a Rain Emergency was declared in several districts of KP with immediate effect till August 30 after the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) warned of “high to very high floods” in the Swat River.