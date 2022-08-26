Oyeyeah
Scenes of destruction in Kalam, Sawat; Raging floodwaters sweep away buildings

At least 12 people were killed in flash floods while dozens of others were reportedly injured in the different parts of Swat on Friday.

Scenes of destruction are emerging from Kalam, Sawat on social media as the raging floodwaters sweep away in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)!

The flash floods after the rains wreaked havoc in Swat, Shangla, Mingora, Kohistan, and other areas.

Published Earlier:

Videos circulating on social media show buildings, hotels, link roads, suspension bridges, houses, hospitals, schools, mini power stations, and water mills being completely swept away by the flood water while the residents scramble to find refuge.

 

 

Social media is flooded with scenes of destruction showing the scale of the calamity in the region amid deadly flooding.

 

 

On Friday a Rain Emergency was declared in several districts of KP with immediate effect till August 30 after the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) warned of “high to very high floods” in the Swat River.

 

 

 

 

 

