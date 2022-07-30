Schools in Sindh to reopen from Aug 1 after summer vacations!

Following the rumors that summer vacations have been extended till 14 Aug amid Muharram, the Sindh education and literacy department on Sunday affirmed that all the public and private schools in the province will reopen from August 1 as the summer vacations are to officially conclude on July 31.

Fake news started circulating among the students and on social media that the provincial government was increasing summer vacations after some of the city’s private schools extended the summer break amid a forecast of heavy rains and as well as Ashura.

According to the spokesperson of the education department, all educational institutions will reopen from August 1 (Monday) after the summer break.

The spokesperson said that the board has decided not to extend vacations.

Beware of the fake news circulation!