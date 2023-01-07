Latest News

Search continues for young woman who drowned at Karachi's Seaview beach

The police are also investigating the incident, whether it was an accident or a suicide.

Saman SiddiquiJanuary 7, 2023
Search continues for a young woman who drowned at Karachi’s Seaview beach on Friday.

The search resumed today (Saturday) in the presence of an uncle from the missing woman’s family.

The police said that the search was stopped last night as it was too dark to continue with the rescue work. 

Rescue teams are searching for the body of a young woman who reportedly drowned at Karachi’s Do Darya Seaview beach.

The missing woman has been identified as Sara Malik, daughter of Abrar Ahmed, and a resident of Karachi’s Azam Basti, a neighbourhood in Karachi East.

As reported, police were able to reach the family of the missing woman through documents found in her wallet recovered from Do Darya. 

The police are also investigating the incident, whether it was an accident or a suicide.

 

 

