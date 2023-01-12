Sea View drowning case: Police term death of young woman as murder

The police have termed the death of a young woman as murder whose body was recovered two days ago from Sea View Karachi.

The deceased has been identified as Sarah Malik, who was a physiotherapist but due to her interest in pet animals, was working at a veterinary hospital.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) investigation South Zahida Parveen in a press conference said the police arrested the owner of the animal hospital, Shan Saleem, and Waqas, whereas the third alleged facilitator, Bisma, is currently on the run.

Sarah’s cause of death is still unknown, however, the detained perpetrator Shan has made important revelations during the interrogation, the SSP told.

“Other hospital staff members are also part of the investigation,” she said adding that the cause of death will be revealed after the final autopsy report.

SSP added that the deceased “was not sexually abused prior to her death”.

She informed the press that according to the initial autopsy report, “the body was not drenched in water and there were marks on the face prior to the death. The clothes and the get-up of the girl were similar as described by the caller on 15. The girl allegedly sat on the beach and cried for 15 minutes. The girl also scolded the caller for calling 15”.

SSP investigation while divulging the details during the briefing added that a man, Jamal, intimated the police regarding the drowning of a girl in the afternoon of January 6 by calling 15, the police helpline.

She added that some of the belongings including a bag, a pair of shoes, socks, and a hospital card, which helped identify the victim, were recovered alongside the girl’s body.

The SSP added that the caller, Jamal, has also been made part of the interrogation.

She said that the girl’s father had nominated the doctor of the hospital and the staff member Bisma in the case. While the receptionist Iradhna has also been included in the investigation.

Moreover, she said that Shan informed the police that he had hidden Sarah’s phone.

“Shan and his friend, Waqas — who was responsible for providing feed to the animals — had been found directly involved in destroying the evidence,” she said.

The police officer said that the victim was working in a veterinary hospital for the last two years and she was given administrative responsibility by the accused Shan and who looked after the administrative affairs of the hospital.

The police officer added that the deceased Sarah Malik knew that Bisma and Shan were in an intimate relationship and when Sarah came to know about it, she became depressed and threw her mobile phone there in anger and left the hospital on January 6.

SSP added that the accused named Waqas also had relations with the victim.

According to the police officer, the accused Shan said that Sarah used to use drugs at some point.

The SSP investigation said that there was a strange atmosphere in the hospital where immoral activities were being carried out.

On the other hand, Police surgeon Dr. Samia Syed said that the body of the deceased girl was fresh, with visible signs of torture on her eyes and nose.

The police surgeon said that they would determine the exact cause of death after histopathological and chemical examination reports.