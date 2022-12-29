Latest News

Section 144 imposed in Gwadar for one month

Section 144 has been imposed in Gwadar for one month!

According to the home ministry, the Balochistan government on Wednesday announced to impose of section 144 in Gwadar after the death of a policeman during protests by the Haq Do Tehreek.

Under section 144, rallies, sit-ins, and any other public gathering of over five people have been prohibited.

Furthermore, the display of weapons is also prohibited.

A firing incident at the ‘Haq do Tehreek’ sit-in protestors led to the martyrdom of Constable Yasir Saeed deployed for their protection.

Balochistan Home Minister Ziaullah Langove on Tuesday ordered the registration of a first information report (FIR) against Haq do Tehreek Chairman Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman over the martyrdom of the cop.

 

