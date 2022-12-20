Security forces eliminate the militants holding hostages in CTD compound in Bannu

Security forces have successfully eliminated the militants holding hostages in the CTD compound in Bannu during a ‘search and kill’ operation, sources report on Tuesday.





As reported the security forces further combed the area to search for and neutralise any terror threats still hiding out there.

The fierce exchange of fire left several security men injured, according to sources.

Security forces launched an operation to rescue the hostages three days after militants of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) seized the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) headquarters in Bannu.

It should be noted that on Sunday, the terrorists detained in the building of the Anti-Terrorism Department in Bannu occupied the building and demanded their safe transfer to Afghanistan.

The militants managed to break out of the lock-up at the detention centre run by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police’s Counter-Terrorism Department and took the security personnel hostage.

Footage aired on TV today showed plumes of smoke rising from the CTD compound.

Foreign news agency “Reuters” quoted local people as saying that they heard explosions from around the centre.

#بنوں اپریشن: یرغمالیوں کو چھڑانے کے لئے سکیورٹی فورسز کا اپریشن جاری ہے، دھماکوں اور فائرنگ کی آوازیں سنی جاسکتی ہیں pic.twitter.com/wvBsxwWscU — Tahir Khan (@taahir_khan) December 20, 2022

The situation in Bannu remained tense yesterday as police and security agencies sealed off the cant area and directed residents to stay indoors, besides suspending internet and mobile services in the area.

This development comes amid a surge in terrorist attacks in Pakistan, on Sunday, 4 policemen were martyred and 4 injured in a late-night attack on a police station in the Lakki Marwat district of the Bannu division.