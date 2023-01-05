Senate Chairman nominate Turkish President for the Nobel Peace Prize

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has officially nominated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to resolve the Ukraine crisis.

Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, chairman of Pakistan’s Senate, in a letter to the Norwegian Nobel Committee, wrote: “Russia-Ukraine war had quickly turned into a nuclear flashpoint that could have ended in catastrophe for the whole world. Due to his (Erdogan) untiring efforts, timely and effective interventions with both sides, he singlehandedly averted a global disaster.”



Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani through a letter has officially registered the nomination in favour of Turkish President @RTErdogan for the "Nobel Peace Prize" for his efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis in a letter addressed to Norwegian Nobel Committee…1/3 🇹🇷🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/TdutdIrLcO — Senate of Pakistan (@SenatePakistan) January 4, 2023

“Russia-Ukraine war had quickly turned into a nuclear flashpoint that could have ended in catastrophe for the whole world. Due to his untiring efforts, and timely & effective interventions with both sides, he singlehandedly averted a global disaster,” said Chairman Senate.

He further added that President Erdogan is a true statesman & leader, who always strives for the betterment & prosperity of not just his country, but the region & the world in general.