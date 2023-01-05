Latest News

Senate Chairman nominate Turkish President for the Nobel Peace Prize

The Senate said it has officially registered the nomination in favor of the Turkish leader

January 5, 2023
Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has officially nominated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to resolve the Ukraine crisis.

Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, chairman of Pakistan’s Senate, in a letter to the Norwegian Nobel Committee, wrote: “Russia-Ukraine war had quickly turned into a nuclear flashpoint that could have ended in catastrophe for the whole world. Due to his (Erdogan) untiring efforts, timely and effective interventions with both sides, he singlehandedly averted a global disaster.”

He further added that President Erdogan is a true statesman & leader, who always strives for the betterment & prosperity of not just his country, but the region & the world in general.

 

 

 

