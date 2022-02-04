Senator Sherry Rehman critisizes PTI Govt. following terrorist attacks in Panjgur and Noshki

Senator Sherry Rehman has critisized PTI Govt. following terrorist attacks in Panjgur and Noshki.

Sherry Rehman has said that the rising incidence of terrorism is worrisome, the rise in terrorism indicates a clear threat, it seems as if the National Action Plan no longer exists in the country.



PPP Vice President and Senator Sherry Rehman, while paying tribute to the soldiers who were martyred in Panjgur and Noshki terrorist attacks, said that she strongly condemned the terrorist attacks in Panjgur and Noshki for thwarting these attacks.



Sherry Rehman said that the increasing incidence of attacks by the TTP and the inaction of the Taliban government on it is disturbing, it is a sign of failure of foreign and security policy, the appointment is not a plan, against terrorism. The government’s response on a temporary basis is insufficient.

Read more: Seven security personnel were martyred, 13 terrorists were killed in Panjgur and Naushki

PPP Senator took to social media to share a statement over the current situation in a series of tweets on Friday.

“As 7 of our brave troops were martyred in Balochistan,13 terrorists have been killed in an ongoing battle that is not over yet in Panjgur. This alarming uptick in terrorism signals a clear danger: that there is no actual National Action Plan anymore. Not with consensus at least,” the senator wrote.



As 7 of our brave troops were martyred in Balochistan,13 terrorists have been killed in an ongoing battle which is not over yet in Panjgur. This alarming uptick in terrorism signals a clear danger: that there is no actual National Action Plan anymore. Not with consensus at least; — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) February 4, 2022

“At the same time, the rising graph of violence from the TTP and the disturbing lack of acknowledgment or action from the Taliban Govt in Afghanistan on terrorism against Pk from Afghan redoubts is another reminder of failing foreign and security policy. Appeasement is not a plan.”

“Covertised, ad hoc responses to the clear and present danger of growing terrorist challenges will no longer work. Policies only have salience if they are grounded in national buy-in. The current Govt. sadly is a failed and costly experiment Pakistan cannot afford anymore,” she added.