Shaban Moon Not Sighted in Pakistan Today, Sab-e-Barat will fall on 19 March!

Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad presided over the meeting of the Zonal Committee in Islamabad on Thursday to sight the Shabaan crescent.

Chairman central Ruet-e-Hilal committee announced that the crescent for the holy month of Shaban has not been sighted in Pakistan as the first of Shaban will begin on Tuesday, March 5, 2022.

No sightings of the moon were reported from any part of the country today. While the weather in Lahore, Karachi, and Quetta remained cloudy in most parts of the country.

Meanwhile, the moon of the Islamic month of Shaban has been sighted in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday.

In UAE, the month of Shaban will start from Friday is the first day of Shaban, which means the first of Ramadan may fall on April 2 or April 3, as per the Hijri Islamic calendar.