Shafqat Mahmood admitted to hospital

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Shafqat Mahmood has been admitted to hospital in Lahore due to ill health, it emerges on Sunday



According to family sources, Shafqat Mahmood has been admitted to the hospital due to pancreatic problems.



Family sources said that Shafqat Mahmood is undergoing tests and in the light of test reports, doctors will provide further treatment.

As being reported, the ailing politician has reportedly canceled all political activities in the provincial capital after he was advised to rest.

Former education minister Shafqat Mahmood led the PTI’s Azadi March in Lahore on May 25.

Here at Oyeyeah, we wish him a swift recovery.