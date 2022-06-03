Shafqat Mehmood steps down as President PTI Punjab

Oyeyeah
A week earlier  Shafqat Mahmood was admitted to a hospital in Lahore.

Shafqat Mahmood steps down as President PTI Punjab.

Taking it to Twitter on Friday, the former education minister announced his decision citing health reasons.

“It was an honour and privilege to serve as President PTI Punjab and I thank Chairman Imran Khan for the opportunity. It is time for change due to my surgery and convalescence. I congratulate the new President and will serve the party in whatever capacity assigned, ” Shafqat Mahmood tweeted.

Later Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf leader Shafqat Mahmood informed his follower via tweets about his health condition.

“Thank you for a large number of messages wishing me well. The update is that after a detailed investigation the culprit is an inflamed gall bladder. Surgery will take place on Wednesday to remove it. I have great doctors looking after me and inshallah all will be well,” he said.

On June 2, he said, “The surgery went well yesterday but needed regular incisions. I was hoping laparoscopic incisions would be enough. Now much longer recovery time. But thanks again for goodwill messages and phone calls.”

