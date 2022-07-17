Shahbaz Gill arrested in Muzaffargarh

Shahbaz Gill has been arrested in Muzaffargarh on Sunday.

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill has been arrested, confirms Punjab Home Minister Ata Tarrar!

PTI’s Shahbaz Gill has been arrested for traveling with armed, private guards who were wearing FC uniforms.

Meanwhile, PTI’s candidate Mozzam Khan Jatoi in Muzaffargarh told reporters he is not sure if it is “legal or not” for armed men to be wearing the FC uniforms.

As reported, Shahbaz Gill arrived in Muzaffargarh accompanied by armed men wearing the FC uniforms.

Imran Khan Condemns Shehbaz Gill’s arrest

Taking it to Twitter, PTI chairman Imran Khan said, “Strongly condemn illegal arrest of Shahbaz Gill simply to try & rig elections & spread fear in ppl. These fascist tactics will not work & our ppl will not be deterred from exercising their right to vote. Handlers of Imported govt should realise the damage they are doing to our nation.”