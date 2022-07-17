Oyeyeah
Shahbaz Gill arrested in Muzaffargarh

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill has been arrested, confirms Punjab Home Minister Ata Tarrar

Shahbaz Gill has been arrested in Muzaffargarh on Sunday.

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill has been arrested, confirms Punjab Home Minister Ata Tarrar!

Published Earlier:

PTI’s Shahbaz Gill has been arrested for traveling with armed, private guards who were wearing FC uniforms.

Meanwhile, PTI’s candidate Mozzam Khan Jatoi in Muzaffargarh told reporters he is not sure if it is “legal or not” for armed men to be wearing the FC uniforms.

As reported, Shahbaz Gill arrived in Muzaffargarh accompanied by armed men wearing the FC uniforms.

 

Imran Khan Condemns Shehbaz Gill’s arrest

 

Taking it to Twitter, PTI chairman Imran Khan said, “Strongly condemn illegal arrest of Shahbaz Gill simply to try & rig elections & spread fear in ppl. These fascist tactics will not work & our ppl will not be deterred from exercising their right to vote. Handlers of Imported govt should realise the damage they are doing to our nation.”

 

 

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
