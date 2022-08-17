Shahbaz Gill sent into police remand for 48 hours, court rules

Shahbaz Gill was sent into police remand for 48 hours, after the court ruling on Wednesday.



An Islamabad district and sessions court has approved a two-day physical remand of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill at the request of the Islamabad police.



Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry announced a verdict that was reserved earlier in the day.

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, who has been behind bars since last Tuesday (August 9), was presented before the court represented by lawyers Salman Safdar and Faisal Chaudhry.

The development comes less than a week after a district and sessions court rejected a police request to extend Shahbaz Gill’s two-day physical remand.

The PTI has alleged that Shahbaz Gill was tortured in police custody previously and remained in danger of being subjected to further torture if handed back to the Islamabad police.

Reacting to the development, PTI Chairman Imran Khan expressed his concern over the party leader’s physical remand.

In a series of Tweets, Imran Khan said, “Very concerned about Shahbaz Gill being sent into police remand again. He is in a fragile state of mental & physical health because of the torture inflicted on him when he was abducted & taken to an undisclosed location & then again at the police station.”

“This is part of the conspiracy to target me & PTI by forcibly getting false statements against us similar to what they have been doing against social media activists. This is absolutely unacceptable. We will take all legal & pol actions to counter not only this torture being inflicted upon Shahbaz Gill but also any such extra-Constitutional & extra-legal actions being devised against us,” PTI chairman tweeted.



