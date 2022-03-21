Oyeyeah
Latest News

Shahbaz Gill turns linguist to defend his choice of words

The clip of his remark's from today's media talk is now doing rounds on social media.

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui150 views
posted on
shahbaz gillShahbaz Gill turns linguist to defend his choice of words | OyeYeah News
Views

Shahbaz Gill turns linguist to defend his choice of words!

A Female journalist called out Dr. Shahbaz Gill for using abusive words during a press conference on Monday.

Published Earlier:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political communication responded by using another abusive word.

“If a woman’s husband dies, she’s called ‘Rundee’ and a broker is called ‘Dallal’ in Punjabi,” said PM Imran Khan’s spokesman.
 
 
The clip of his remark’s from today’s media talk is now doing rounds on social media.
 
Many of the social media users visibly do not agree with SAPM’s explanation:
 

 
 

He was defending his use of the word ‘Dalla’ for dissident PTI MNA Ramesh Kumar during a live talk show last week.

Later, Shahbaz Gill took to Twitter to defend his argument.

 

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You