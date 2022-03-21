Shahbaz Gill turns linguist to defend his choice of words!

A Female journalist called out Dr. Shahbaz Gill for using abusive words during a press conference on Monday.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political communication responded by using another abusive word.

“If a woman’s husband dies, she’s called ‘Rundee’ and a broker is called ‘Dallal’ in Punjabi,” said PM Imran Khan’s spokesman.

The clip of his remark’s from today’s media talk is now doing rounds on social media.

Many of the social media users visibly do not agree with SAPM’s explanation:

Listen to the speech of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Shahbaz Gill on state TV PTV. They say that in Punjabi widow is called Randi. All this is happening on air. Will PEMRA take any action on this too ??

Where is #PEMRA ??



pic.twitter.com/ybYrkMTkZA — Zobia Khurshid Raja (@ZobiakhurshidZK) March 21, 2022 The language Shabaz Gill is using on national television is disgusting. Imran Khan needs to change him as a spokesperson. — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) March 21, 2022

Dr. Shahbaz Gill very articulate and demolishes the case of PDM, by narrating what happened inside Supreme Court where both sides were allowed to hold peaceful jalsas! But Dr. Gill needs to choose his words carefully in TV debates! It will only add to his power as public speaker pic.twitter.com/Sx8kbUrJfD — Moeed Pirzada (@MoeedNj) March 21, 2022

Professor Shahbaz Gill explaining the beauty and the intricacies of the Punjabi language. https://t.co/Oyic0b7QGH — Abbas Nasir (@abbasnasir59) March 21, 2022

He was defending his use of the word ‘Dalla’ for dissident PTI MNA Ramesh Kumar during a live talk show last week.

Later, Shahbaz Gill took to Twitter to defend his argument.

