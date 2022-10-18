Shahzeb Murder Case: Govt to file review petition on Shahrukh Jatoi’s acquittal

The Attorney General’s Office has decided to file a review petition on the decision of the Supreme Court on the acquittal of Shahrukh Jatoi in the Shahzeb murder case.

As reported, the Attorney General’s Office has prepared a draft letter to express concern to the SC.

The letter written by the Attorney General’s Office on the decision of the federal government to appeal the acquittal of Shahrukh Jatoi, states that no opinion was sought from the Attorney General’s Office before the decision to acquit Shahrukh Jatoi, while the Supreme court has already declared this issue as an important constitutional issue.

The letter added that after Jibran Nasir and other activists approached the SC against a Sindh High Court (SHC) ruling which set aside the death penalty for Jatoi and others convicted in the murder case, the AGP’s Office had already declared that the matter was related to terrorism, adding that the decision of the SHC was a “violation of the SC’s order.

The AGP’s Office, in the letter, also stated that in the decision of Jatoi’s acquittal, the Supreme Court has reached a conclusion that deviates from the judicial decisions related to the crime of terrorism.

Therefore, the case should be reviewed in view of the components of compromise, fasad-fil-arz (mischief on earth), and other matters.