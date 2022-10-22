Shan Masood clears medical tests after receiving a blow to head

Shan Masood has cleared the medical tests after receiving a blow to his head on Friday.

Shan Masood, 33, was taken to hospital after a ball hit him on the head during practice in the nets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday.

In a statement on Shah Masood’s health update, PCB said, “All of Shan Masood’s neurological observations are normal. His CT scan only shows superficial bruising where the ball struck him. He currently is asymptomatic and as a concussion, he will be re-tested tomorrow.”

As reported, Shan Masood was batting in the nets when a shot from Mohammad Nawaz directly hit the right side of the head of Shan Masood.



Shan looked conscious as per reports but looked in deep pain at the same time.

He was taken to the hospital for further scans.

“Shan Masood is being taken to hospital for scans after a ball hit him in the right-hand side of his head during Pakistan’s net session in MCG,” PCB said in a statement.

Shan Masood has been discharged from the hospital and has joined the squad back in the hotel.