SHC temporarily hands over custody of minor girl Dua Zehra to parents!

On Friday, after a brief hearing, the court ordered the temporary custody of Dua Zehra to be handed over to her parents and also ordered Dua’s parents to deposit a personal bond of Rs 10 lakh.

The Sindh High Court declared that the trial court would take the decision regarding the permanent extradition of Dua Zehra.

The Supreme Court on Friday heard the petition to temporarily hand over the custody of Dua Zehra to her parents.

As reported, Dua was escorted from the shelter home under tight security.

During the hearing, Dua expressed her desire to go with her parents in front of the judge.

While dealing with Dua Zehra’s temporary custody application, the court has said in its written decision that the lawyer of Zaheer Ahmed (Dua’s husband) objected to the admissibility of the application, which objection has no legal significance.

According to the written decision, Dua has clearly said that she wants to go with her parents.

Therefore, the temporary custody of the girl is handed over to the parents.

The court ordered that the Child Protection Authority should hand over the girl child to her parents after taking necessary action.

According to the written decision of the Sindh High Court, the parents have assured that they will provide protection to the girl, but the child protection officer will visit the girl every week to check her welfare.

The court has directed that an inspector rank officer should be present when the child protection officer meets Dua Zehra while the child protection officer submits his report to the trial court.

The Sindh High Court declared that the trial court can take action if it sees any irregularity.