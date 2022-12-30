Shehbaz Sharif condoles Indian Prime Minister’s mother’s death

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has extended condolences on his Indian counterpart Modi’s mother’s death.

“There is no greater loss than losing one’s mother. My condolences to Prime Minister @narendramodi on the passing away of his mother,” PM Shehbaz Sharif said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother, Heeraben, died in the early hours of Friday. She was 99.

“A glorious century rests at the feet of God,” Mr. Modi said in a tweet on Friday morning.

मैं जब उनसे 100वें जन्मदिन पर मिला तो उन्होंने एक बात कही थी, जो हमेशा याद रहती है कि કામ કરો બુદ્ધિથી, જીવન જીવો શુદ્ધિથી यानि काम करो बुद्धि से और जीवन जियो शुद्धि से। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022

Heeraben Modi had been admitted to the hospital on Wednesday after her health deteriorated.

As reported, Modi lit his mother’s funeral pyre in Gandhinagar in western Gujarat state – where she lived – earlier in the day.