Latest News

Shehbaz Sharif condoles Indian Prime Minister’s mother’s death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passed away at the age of 99.

Saman SiddiquiDecember 30, 2022
0 3 Less than a minute

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has extended condolences on his Indian counterpart Modi’s mother’s death.

“There is no greater loss than losing one’s mother. My condolences to Prime Minister @narendramodi on the passing away of his mother,” PM Shehbaz Sharif said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother, Heeraben, died in the early hours of Friday. She was 99.

Related Articles

“A glorious century rests at the feet of God,” Mr. Modi said in a tweet on Friday morning.

Heeraben Modi had been admitted to the hospital on Wednesday after her health deteriorated.

As reported, Modi lit his mother’s funeral pyre in Gandhinagar in western Gujarat state – where she lived – earlier in the day.

 

Saman SiddiquiDecember 30, 2022
0 3 Less than a minute

Saman Siddiqui

Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.

Related Articles

Greta Thunberg’s befitting reply to Andrew Tate leaves Twitter in fits

December 29, 2022

Section 144 imposed in Gwadar for one month

December 29, 2022

Pakistan tightens COVID-19 screening at airports

December 29, 2022

Another Bushra Bibi and Zulfi Bukhari alleged audio conversation leaked online

December 28, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

four × one =

Back to top button