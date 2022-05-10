Oyeyeah
PM orders immediate restoration of NCOC as Omicron sub-variant cases emerge

The National Institute of Health (NIH) on Monday detected in Pakistan the first case of “Omicron sub-variant BA.2.12.1”.

PM Shehbaz Sharif has ordered the immediate restoration of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The directive came from the Prime Minister’s office as Shehbaz Sharif took notice of notice of the rising COVID-19 cases of the Omicron sub-variant.

It was a day ago when Pakistan reported its first case of new Covid-19 Omicron sub-variant BA.2.1.2.1.

The prime minister’s office in a tweet stated that the NCOC would be restored immediately.

The premier has also directed the Ministry of National Health Services to produce a report on the current situation.

It is pertinent to mention here that NCOC was disbanded in March after the country had seen an improvement in the virus situation.

However, the whereabouts of the first reported case is not revealed by the NIH.

