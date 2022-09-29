Shehbaz Sharif reacts to Maryam’s acquittal in Avenfield reference

Shehbaz Sharif reacting to IHC’s decision in the Avenfield reference case said Maryam’s acquittal is a slap in face of the so-called accountability system!

Following the court’s decision on Thursday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Maryam Nawaz and Captain (retd) Safdar on their acquittal in the Avenfield reference.

The edifice of lies, slander & character assassination has come crumbling down today. Maryam Nawaz's acquittal in the Avenfield Reference is a slap in the face of so-called accountability system that was employed to target Sharif family. My congratulations to Maryam Beti & Safdar — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) September 29, 2022

After being acquitted by the court, Maryam Nawaz met her uncle and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

اللّٰہ نے بڑا کرم کیا ہے اللّٰہ نے بڑی عزت دی ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/gRWJL3G4bz — PML(N) (@pmln_org) September 29, 2022

In conversation with journalists after the IHC ruling, Maryam said she was thankful to Allah for making Nawaz and her proud today.

“This is how lies come to end,” Maryam said, as she thanked her legal team for fighting her case throughout the years.

In a huge political development, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) acquitted PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her husband Captain (retd) Safdar in the Avenfield reference.

The verdict was announced by a two-member bench of the IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, that was saved earlier in the day.