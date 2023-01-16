Shujaat Hussain issues show-cause notice to Pervez Elahi, suspends his party membership

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain issued a show-cause notice to Chaudhry Pervez Elahi and suspended his party membership.

The development comes following the reports of PML-Q’s possible merger into PTI.

It was earlier reported that Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan offered Pervez Elahi and Monis Elahi to merge into PTI, Following which Chaudhry Perve called an important meeting of Muslim League-Q today.

In the meeting presided over by Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, the leadership of PML-Q was to examine whether to merge with PTI or maintain a separate identity.

Sources say that there is a strong possibility of a decision to merge Muslim League-Q into PTI in the meeting.

It should be noted that Imran Khan has offered Pervez Elahi to merge with PTI, and Monis Elahi is in favor of merging Muslim League Q with PTI.

While the majority of former MLAs of PML-Q have also supported the merger with PTI.