Latest News

Shujaat Hussain issues show-cause notice to Pervez Elahi, suspends his party membership

NewsDeskJanuary 16, 2023
0 1 1 minute read

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain issued a show-cause notice to Chaudhry Pervez Elahi and suspended his party membership.

The development comes following the reports of PML-Q’s possible merger into PTI.

It was earlier reported that Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan offered Pervez Elahi and Monis Elahi to merge into PTI, Following which Chaudhry Perve called an important meeting of Muslim League-Q today.

In the meeting presided over by Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, the leadership of PML-Q was to examine whether to merge with PTI or maintain a separate identity.

Sources say that there is a strong possibility of a decision to merge Muslim League-Q into PTI in the meeting.

Related Articles

It should be noted that Imran Khan has offered Pervez Elahi to merge with PTI, and Monis Elahi is in favor of merging Muslim League Q with PTI.

While the majority of former MLAs of PML-Q have also supported the merger with PTI.

 

 

NewsDeskJanuary 16, 2023
0 1 1 minute read

NewsDesk

Related Articles

PTI rejects local body elections results

January 16, 2023

SCBA former president Latif Afridi shot dead in Peshawar

January 16, 2023

#LocalBodyElection: Counting of votes underway after polling ends in Sindh LG polls phase-2

January 15, 2023

Karachi experience coldest morning of ongoing winter season

January 15, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

eighteen − seventeen =

Back to top button