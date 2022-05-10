Oyeyeah
Pakistan on May 9 reported its first case of new Omicron variant BA.2.12

By Saman Siddiqui
CM Sindh orders analysis report on new Omicron variant BA.2.12.

As reported, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah issued orders to prepare a report on the new Omicron Variant as he chaired the cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

CM has ordered to conduct an analysis of the new variant to prevent any possible risks of a virus outbreak in the province.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Shareef had also ordered the restoration of the National Command and Control Center (NCOC) after cases of the new variant were diagnosed in the country.

On May 9, the National Institute of Health, in a tweet disclosed that country’s first case of the new Omicron variant has been reported.

Citizens are advised to take the best preventive measure to avoid contracting the virus, which is vaccination against it.

 

