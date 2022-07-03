After Punjab, Sindh also waives business hours restrictions amid eid!



Regarding the energy-saving campaign, an amendment notification has been issued by the Sindh government, according to which Sindh has also given relaxation in business hours till July 10.



According to a notification issued by the Sindh Home Department, all commercial markets, hotels, restaurants, and wedding halls across Sindh will be exempted from the ban from today till July 10.



The restrictions imposed to deal with the energy crisis will be effective from July 11. ۔



On the other hand, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, the district administration of the federal capital Islamabad also suspended the orders related to the closure of shops till July 10, for which a notification has been issued.



According to the notification, the decision to suspend the closure orders has been taken in the interest of the people.



A day earlier, the Punjab government announced to lift the ban on closing markets and bazaars at 9 pm.



The Punjab Chief Minister gave a big gift to the people and business community before the big Eid.



Hamza Shahbaz announced to lift the ban on closing markets and bazaars at 9 pm.



He said that the decision would be implemented across Punjab from today, and time constraints on markets and bazaars would not be applicable till moon night. The Punjab government has taken this decision for the convenience of the business community and people.



As per the notification, shopping will be facilitated, time constraints will not apply to markets and bazaars until the night of July 9.