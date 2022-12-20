Sindh Announces Public Holiday on Dec 27 on account of death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed

The provincial government of Sindh on Tuesday announced a public holiday on December 27 (Tuesday) on account of the death anniversary of former PPP chairperson and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

According to the notification issued by General Administration and Coordination department, the “Government of Sindh has been pleased to declare 27th December 2022 (Tuesday) as a Public Holiday throughout the Province of Sindh on the occasion of Shahadat of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed”.

Meanwhile, all offices, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils falling under the administrative control of the provincial government would remain closed on the day, except for essential services and those engaged in COVID emergency/vaccination duties, the notification stated.

Benazir Bhutto was assassinated in Rawalpindi on 27 December 2007.