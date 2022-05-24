Sindh announces Summer Vacations for schools and colleges

Sindh announced two months of Summer Vacations for schools and colleges on Monday.

The Sindh Education Department has issued a notification in this regard.

According to the official notification issued by the Sindh Education Department, summer vacations in all educational institutes in the province will start on 1 June, Wednesday, and end on 31 July, Sunday.

“The academic process in all public and private schools and colleges in the province will resume on 1 August, Monday,” it added.

Earlier on Friday, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government announced the schedule for the summer vacations in all the private and public sector educational institutions for the academic year 2022-23.

Summer vacations in the summer zone would be observed from June 1 to August 14 and in the winter zone from July 1 to July 31, said the notification issued.

“The results for internal examinations in summer and winter zones would be declared on May 31 and June 30, 2022, respectively,” it added.

While the enrolment campaign in summer and winter zones would commence on July 20 and August 01, respectively.

On the other hand, Balochistan Secondary Education Department’s secretary issued an official notification on Monday, stating that all the public and private educational institutes in the province’s summer zone districts will observe Long Term Summer Vacation from May 15 to July 31.

While the director of schools education and Balochistan Education Foundation (BEF) managing director have been directed to ensure the implementation of the vacation schedule.