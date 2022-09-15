Sindh bans pillion riding on account of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

Sindh bans pillion riding in a bid to ward off any unpredicted situations on the occasion of Hazrat Imam Hussain’s (RA) Chehlum, on September 16 and September 17, 2022.

According to a notification issued by the home department, the measure has been taken to prevent “attacks by miscreants” on religious processions by “various means”.

The ban has been imposed under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

The prohibition, however, will not apply to journalists, persons with disabilities, the elderly, women, personnel of security institutions, and children, the notification read.