Sindh decides to close all markets at 9 PM

In the latest development addressing the country’s energy crisis, the government of Sindh has decided to close all markets at 9 PM.

According to the notification issued by the provincial home department, it has been prohibited to continue business activities in the province after 9 pm, under which all markets, shops, and shopping malls will be closed at 9 pm.

According to the notification, all the wedding halls will be closed at 10:30 pm while the wedding programs will have to end at 10:30 pm.

The notification said that hotels, restaurants, coffee shops, and cafes will be closed at 11 pm.

According to the notification, the decision will not apply to medical stores, hospitals, petrol pumps, CNG stations, bakeries, and dairy shops.

The government has decided to limit business hours to deal with the energy crisis and the new business hours will be applicable from today, the home department notified.

