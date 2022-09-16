Sindh educational institutes are to remain closed on Sep 17 due to Chehlum

Sindh educational institutes are to remain closed on Sep 17, Saturday due to Chehlum!

The provincial education department announced that the decision has been taken on account of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

“All the public and private educational institutes under the administrative control of the College Education Department, Government of Sindh shall remain closed on Saturday 17th September 2022,” read the notification.

“All private and public schools under the administrative control of the School Education and Literacy Department shall remain closed tomorrow,” it added.

Furthermore, private and public educational/training institutions working under the administrative control of Sindh Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority and Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Human Resource & Research Board shall remain closed.