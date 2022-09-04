Sindh govt administers cut to Manchar Lake in a bid to save Sehwan

Sindh government administered a cut to Manchar Lake in a bid to save Sehwan on Sunday.

Officials emphasized the water level in Manchar Lake had risen to a dangerous level and that measure was taken to save cities.

The Irrigation authorities have administered a cut at Manchhar Lake at Bagh-e-Yousuf point to release the pressure of water.

Following the development, vehicular traffic has been suspended between Jamshoro and Sehwan.

The flood water is flowing out of the Danister channel owing to the surging water level at the lake.

As reported, the surging water at the lake was exerting pressure at the gates of the Danister canal while causing a critical situation at the MNV drain.

آخر کار منچھر جھیل کو آر ڈی 12 ، 13 14 کے مقام پر کٹ دیا گیا

یہی کٹ پھلی دینا تھا تاکہ دوسرے شھروں پے دباؤ کم ہوتا

آب انشاللہ جلد باقی شھروں میں پانی کا دباؤ کم ہوگا pic.twitter.com/wumHiitkw9 — Anum Talpur (@Anumtalpur) September 4, 2022

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon talking to the media said that the cut to the lake was administered on Sunday to save Sehwan from flooding.

The cut will affect Wahar, Jafarabad, Deobak, Arazi, Channai, and other UCs, he added.

The move is going to impact 125,000 people and dozens of villages get flooded.

However, the authorities concerned have directed the administration to evacuate people living in nearby communities.

The images taken from the satellite indicate that Manchar Lake, at present, is nothing like a lake. It has turned into a river. Those brown patches surrounded by green are Sehwan city which is squeezed from Manchar at one side and river Indus at the other; both are heavily flooded.

While the Sindh province braces for additional flooding after more rain forecast upstream.